Friday’s Headlines: Climate Strike Edition

To honor the children participating in today’s Global Climate Strike, Gov. Polis and Mayor Hancock must commit to stop building new roads and expanding the ones we have. (Colorado Sun)

Climate Cubes: Front Range cars release 15 million tons of carbon dioxide per year. Here's how to visualize all of it — and what comes from your own vehicle. (Streetsblog Denver)

Colorado children will stage dozens of rallies across the state as part of the youth-led Global Climate Strike. (Denver Post, CPR)

Denver is behind on its climate change goals. (Colorado Politics)

Commentary: Denver should declare a binding climate emergency (Colorado Sun)

With constant congestion on I-70, why doesn’t CDOT build more freeways from Fort Collins and Colorado Springs? (CPR)

The bus driver shortage at Cherry Creek Schools leaves a handicapped student waiting on the curb. (Denver7)

E-bikes are now allowed on BLM and National Park trails, and not everyone is happy about it. (Colorado Sun, CBS4)

