Wednesday’s Headlines
Traffic Violence Report: Two more people died on Denver streets amid a hit-and-run rate of 22 percent. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
Bicyclist Tom Fields believes the driver of an SUV intentionally hit him before fleeing the scene. (CBS4)
Power disruptions cancelled rail service on RTD’s E, F, H, and R lines this morning, buses will provide a connection between University Station to Bellview Station. (9 News)
RTD says it is short about 80 bus drivers and 50 train operators, which is causing service disruptions. (Denver7)
RTD is asking for a grant to fund another self-driving shuttle test. (CBS4)
Scooter companies court C.U. Boulder students as the industry tries to knock down the city’s moratorium on the vehicles. (CBS4)
Uber and Lyft made Denver a testing ground for new services. (Denver Post)
The number of crashes on I-25 is increasing. (Denver7)
Denver plans to widen “56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Peña Boulevard into a four-lane, divided, multimodal roadway.” (Denver7)
Public-private partnerships are called into question after airport fiasco. (Denver7)
Density will help Denver thrive. (Biznow)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 112 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
