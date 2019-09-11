Wednesday’s Headlines

  • Traffic Violence Report: Two more people died on Denver streets amid a hit-and-run rate of 22 percent. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • Bicyclist Tom Fields believes the driver of an SUV intentionally hit him before fleeing the scene. (CBS4)
  • Power disruptions cancelled rail service on RTD’s E, F, H, and R lines this morning, buses will provide a connection between University Station to Bellview Station. (9 News)
  • RTD says it is short about 80 bus drivers and 50 train operators, which is causing service disruptions. (Denver7)
  • RTD is asking for a grant to fund another self-driving shuttle test. (CBS4)
  • Scooter companies court C.U. Boulder students as the industry tries to knock down the city’s moratorium on the vehicles. (CBS4)
  • Uber and Lyft made Denver a testing ground for new services. (Denver Post)
  • The number of crashes on I-25 is increasing. (Denver7)
  • Denver plans to widen “56th Avenue between Peoria Street and Peña Boulevard into a four-lane, divided, multimodal roadway.” (Denver7)
  • Public-private partnerships are called into question after airport fiasco. (Denver7)
  • Density will help Denver thrive. (Biznow)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 54 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 112 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
  • Tyler

    The cyclist from the first article seems to have been traveling along a Bike Streets route

  • TM

    “four-lane, divided, multimodal roadway”

    Cool, just throw “multimodal” in there and turning city streets into highways sounds all friendly and nice now.

    Mulitmodal is essentially meaningless. They can call anything that if it has a sidewalk or if a bus comes through once a day. Other modes need to be PRIORITIZED, or it’s the same old car dominated crap.