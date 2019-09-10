Tuesday’s Headlines

Brendan Hanlon discusses the mayor's 2020 budget proposal. Photo: Andy Bosselman
Brendan Hanlon discusses the mayor's 2020 budget proposal. Photo: Andy Bosselman

From Streetsblog

  • Mayor Hancock will continue transportation and climate investments in his tightened 2020 budget proposal. (Streetsblog Denver)
  • Transit, the trip-planning app, now sells RTD tickets. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • “We just want to know why,” says the family of Justin Gonzales, the bicyclist who a driver struck and killed before fleeing the scene in Aurora last week. (9 News)
  • Commentary: RTD’s former CEO suggests support of public-private partnerships (P3), even after the airport debacle. (Denver Post)
  • NREL launches a driverless shuttle on its Golden campus. (Denver PostCBS4)
  • Preservationists work to keep the Denver streetcar alive. (Elbert County News)
  • There could be two competing carbon tax measures on next year’s Denver ballot. (Denverite)
  • To reach air quality and climate goals, Ft. Collins promotes a $15,000 rebate for buyers of electric vehicles. (Coloradan)
  • Two conversations on Front Range air quality. (KUNC)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA.

We’re a nonprofit and we rely on the donations of our fans and readers. Give $10, $25 or $50 now.

  • deadindenver

    Hmmmm me wonders if Ft Collins electric car subsidy $$ might be more wisely used towards protected bike lanes and maybe $500 credit towards electric assist cargo bikes and such. More cars, more congestion electric or not.