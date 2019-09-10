Tuesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Mayor Hancock will continue transportation and climate investments in his tightened 2020 budget proposal. (Streetsblog Denver)
Transit, the trip-planning app, now sells RTD tickets. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
“We just want to know why,” says the family of Justin Gonzales, the bicyclist who a driver struck and killed before fleeing the scene in Aurora last week. (9 News)
Commentary: RTD’s former CEO suggests support of public-private partnerships (P3), even after the airport debacle. (Denver Post)
NREL launches a driverless shuttle on its Golden campus. (Denver Post, CBS4)
Preservationists work to keep the Denver streetcar alive. (Elbert County News)
There could be two competing carbon tax measures on next year’s Denver ballot. (Denverite)
To reach air quality and climate goals, Ft. Collins promotes a $15,000 rebate for buyers of electric vehicles. (Coloradan)
Two conversations on Front Range air quality. (KUNC)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 46 Good. Yesterday’s max: 90 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
