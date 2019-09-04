Wednesday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
-
How can scooter safety can be improved? Streetsblog tracked 13 scooter fatalities in the U.S. since the vehicles launched 19.5 months ago, roughly nine times the fatality rate of bike share programs. (Streetsblog Chicago)
Other news
-
This morning in Aurora, a driver hit and killed a bicyclist before fleeing the scene. (9 News)
-
Aurora officials identify Chandra Khadka, 52, as the man a driver hit and killed. His was one of three traffic fatalities in the city last weekend. (Colorado Sentinel)
-
Denver police offered a reward to find a man suspected of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure on the RTD Mall Ride and a light rail vehicle. (Denver7)
-
With several new ghost bikes in the state, safety advocates mobilize to stop rising fatalities. (Littleton Independent)
-
Boulder police use bait bikes to catch thieves. (CBS4)
-
Commentary on Colorado’s SUV obsession: “I’m an American, and I can buy and drive whatever I please!” (Denver Post)
-
Churches say “yes in God’s backyard,” by encouraging underutilized property being used to create housing for the poor and working class. (Denverite)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 56 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 67 Moderate.
-
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
