Monday’s Headlines
From Streetsblog
Local news coverage of bike safety can be dreadful. So we’ve got to hand it to Kyle Clark of 9News for his takedown of anti-bike lane nimbys who still oppose the Marion Street Bikeway after the death of Alexis Bounds there last week. (Streetsblog USA)
Other news
Bound’s family set up a fundraiser to support her two young boys. (GoFundMe)
A 60-year-old Boulder woman was injured seriously after apparently colliding with a deer. (Fox 31)
RTD’s new discount program launches today, but it will cut a program that served the “most desperate.” (CPR)
RTD gets an $11 million grant to buy more electric buses. (CPR)
The “Reimagine RTD” initiative will include a visit from Jarrett Walker, author of Human Transit. (Westword)
A scammer is emptying the bank accounts of ride-hail drivers. (CBS4)
Police are looking for a man behind a shooting at an Aurora RTD station. (9 News)
Locantore: Growth has brought increased traffic to Denver, but with better transit it’s not inevitable. In Seattle, population increased 23% while daily traffic volumes declined by 5%. (Outline)
As Denver grows, the city needs more housing and better public transportation, says District 6 Councilman Paul Kashmann. (Gazette)
Denver’s first Little Saigon festival was a success, and another is scheduled for September 13. (Denverite)
Boulder’s Transportation Advisory Board pushes for a protected bike lane on North Broadway but city staff say they only have money for paint. (Daily Camera)
Whole Foods Station (aka WhoFooSta) is among the names readers suggested for the neighborhood behind Union Station. (Westword)
When Denver’s air is polluted you can’t escape it by heading to the mountains — staying out of a car is the best thing you can do. (CPR)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 42 Good. Yesterday’s max: 54 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
