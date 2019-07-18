Thursday’s Headlines
The pedestrian beg button: Cars don’t have to press a button to cross the street, so why should pedestrians? (Streetsblog Denver)
CDOT prioritizes cars over bikes on the collapsed segment of U.S. 36 as it opens two lanes to vehicles in each direction but forces bicyclists onto a long and dangerous detour. (Colorado HW, Denver Post, 9 News)
The Colorado Rockies ban scooters and bikes near Coors Field during games amid heavier traffic and a crash. (Denver Post)
Commentary: Will I see RTD’s northwestern rail line in my lifetime? (Westminster Window)
Kyle Clark: Kentwood Real Estate agents don’t get why a video they made of themselves dancing and rapping as they bragged about selling luxury homes in “Den-vair” “is tone-deaf in a city struggling with gentrification.” (9 News)
Who Breathes the Dirtiest Air from Vehicles in Colorado? People of color. (Union of Concerned Scientists)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 69 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 101 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
