Thursday’s Headlines

From Streetsblog

  • The pedestrian beg button: Cars don’t have to press a button to cross the street, so why should pedestrians? (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • CDOT prioritizes cars over bikes on the collapsed segment of U.S. 36 as it opens two lanes to vehicles in each direction but forces bicyclists onto a long and dangerous detour. (Colorado HWDenver Post, 9 News)
  • The Colorado Rockies ban scooters and bikes near Coors Field during games amid heavier traffic and a crash. (Denver Post)
  • Commentary: Will I see RTD’s northwestern rail line in my lifetime? (Westminster Window)
  • Kyle Clark: Kentwood Real Estate agents don’t get why a video they made of themselves dancing and rapping as they bragged about selling luxury homes in “Den-vair” “is tone-deaf in a city struggling with gentrification.” (9 News)
  • Who Breathes the Dirtiest Air from Vehicles in Colorado? People of color. (Union of Concerned Scientists)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 69 Moderate. Yesterday’s max: 101 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
