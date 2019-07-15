Monday’s Headlines

Cars crowd the terminal at Denver International Airport. Image: DIA

From Streetsblog

  • A plan to widen the road to DIA, which would make traffic worse and wipe out the city’s newly-minted goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, will get a vote from the Denver City Council this evening. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at an RTD station in Lakewood. (Denver7)
  • RTD light rail ridership plummeted 13.7%. Possible reasons: decline in on-time performance, higher fares and slow travel times. (Denver Post)
  • The crack in the highway between Boulder and Denver reveals land sinking under the bridge just five years after it was built. (Denver Post)
  • This helicopter view shows early moments of the fissure. (9 News) Photos show dramatic sinking since. (Denver Post)
  • The Flatiron Flyer and other bus routes around the highway fracture will be free to help reduce traffic. (CBS4)
  • Commentary: Lakewood voters deserve condemnation after approving new housing limits. (Colorado Sun)
  • Commentary: The housing restrictions are “the legislative equivalent of building a wall to keep ‘undesirables’ out of our community.’” (Denver Post)
  • New air quality sensors at some Denver schools will help reduce asthma rates. (Chalkbeat)
  • High ozone levels triggered an air pollution alert. (AP)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 37 Good. Yesterday’s max: 51 Moderate.
