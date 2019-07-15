Monday’s Headlines
Cars crowd the terminal at Denver International Airport. Image: DIA
From Streetsblog
A plan to widen the road to DIA, which would make traffic worse and wipe out the city’s newly-minted goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions, will get a vote from the Denver City Council this evening. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A woman was robbed and sexually assaulted at an RTD station in Lakewood. (Denver7)
RTD light rail ridership plummeted 13.7%. Possible reasons: decline in on-time performance, higher fares and slow travel times. (Denver Post)
The crack in the highway between Boulder and Denver reveals land sinking under the bridge just five years after it was built. (Denver Post)
This helicopter view shows early moments of the fissure. (9 News) Photos show dramatic sinking since. (Denver Post)
The Flatiron Flyer and other bus routes around the highway fracture will be free to help reduce traffic. (CBS4)
Commentary: Lakewood voters deserve condemnation after approving new housing limits. (Colorado Sun)
Commentary: The housing restrictions are “the legislative equivalent of building a wall to keep ‘undesirables’ out of our community.’” (Denver Post)
New air quality sensors at some Denver schools will help reduce asthma rates. (Chalkbeat)
High ozone levels triggered an air pollution alert. (AP)
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 37 Good. Yesterday’s max: 51 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
