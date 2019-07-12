Friday’s Headlines
American can do better than tires and cones.
From Streetsblog
-
Colorado could get more money for street safety under a proposed federal law. (Streetsblog NYC)
Other news
-
A motorcyclist died in a crash on 6th Avenue near I-25. (Denver Post)
-
The truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on I-70 in April will be charged with vehicular homicide and other charges. (AP)
- RTD will celebrate its 50th anniversary today from 11 am – 5 pm in the Union Station plaza. (RTD)
-
More on Colorado’s slight decline in greenhouse gas emissions. (Denver Post)
-
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 77 Moderate.
-
