Friday’s Headlines

Crossing street
American can do better than tires and cones.

From Streetsblog

  • Colorado could get more money for street safety under a proposed federal law. (Streetsblog NYC)

Other news

  • A motorcyclist died in a crash on 6th Avenue near I-25. (Denver Post)
  • The truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on I-70 in April will be charged with vehicular homicide and other charges. (AP)
  • RTD will celebrate its 50th anniversary today from 11 am – 5 pm in the Union Station plaza. (RTD)
  • More on Colorado’s slight decline in greenhouse gas emissions. (Denver Post)
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 49 Good. Yesterday’s max: 77 Moderate.
  • National headlines at Streetsblog USA

