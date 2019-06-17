Monday’s Headlines

A traffic crash that involved a cyclist near Union Station on September 4, 2007. Photo: Flickr

From Streetsblog

  • Colorado isn’t even trying to reduce traffic deaths. Officials at CDOT set a goal for 90 additional people to die on the state’s roads under a new federal program challenging them to improve. (Streetsblog Denver)

Other news

  • A driver hit and killed State Trooper William Moden, 37, Friday night while he was investigating another crash on I-70 near Deer Trail. (9 News)
  • “A man riding a motorcycle died after losing control of his bike and crashing in southwest Denver.” (Denver Post)
  • A driver hit and injured a pedestrian. Moments earlier, he shot a man while fleeing a fight outside of Club Karma in West Denver. (Denver Post)
  • After getting permission to exceed overnight noise limits for one year, I-70 contractor Kiewit asks Denver to extend the variance for three more years. (Denver Post)
  • Commentary: Denver voters should imagine a great city. But the election showed “the NIMBY sentiment was positively Trumpian across the city.” (Colorado Sun)
  • Commentary: Colorado auto dealers are peddling misinformation about electric vehicles. (Colorado Sun)
  • Boulder: Get ready for bike to work day. (CU Boulder)
  • Centennial considers anti-homeless urban camping ban. (Denver Post)
  • Pro-growth advocates put $300,000 behind a Lakewood anti-growth ballot measure, while the NIMBY side has raised just $4,000. (Denver Post) (Correction: This item has been corrected to reflect the correct amounts each side has raised).
  • Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 35 Good. Yesterday’s max: 87 Moderate.
  • Brent Mowery

    I believe you have the Lakewood ballot contributions backwards. Those pushing for a limit to growth have raised just $4k

    • Streetsblog Denver

      Yes, that was corrected but for some reason the correction did not publish. We’ll take care of that. Thank you for pointing that out.