Monday’s Headlines
A traffic crash that involved a cyclist near Union Station on September 4, 2007. Photo: Flickr
From Streetsblog
Colorado isn’t even trying to reduce traffic deaths. Officials at CDOT set a goal for 90 additional people to die on the state’s roads under a new federal program challenging them to improve. (Streetsblog Denver)
Other news
A driver hit and killed State Trooper William Moden, 37, Friday night while he was investigating another crash on I-70 near Deer Trail. (9 News)
“A man riding a motorcycle died after losing control of his bike and crashing in southwest Denver.” (Denver Post)
A driver hit and injured a pedestrian. Moments earlier, he shot a man while fleeing a fight outside of Club Karma in West Denver. (Denver Post)
After getting permission to exceed overnight noise limits for one year, I-70 contractor Kiewit asks Denver to extend the variance for three more years. (Denver Post)
Commentary: Denver voters should imagine a great city. But the election showed “the NIMBY sentiment was positively Trumpian across the city.” (Colorado Sun)
Commentary: Colorado auto dealers are peddling misinformation about electric vehicles. (Colorado Sun)
Boulder: Get ready for bike to work day. (CU Boulder)
Centennial considers anti-homeless urban camping ban. (Denver Post)
Pro-growth advocates put $300,000 behind a Lakewood anti-growth ballot measure, while the NIMBY side has raised just $4,000. (Denver Post) (Correction: This item has been corrected to reflect the correct amounts each side has raised).
Denver Air Quality Index: 6 a.m.: 35 Good. Yesterday’s max: 87 Moderate.
National headlines at Streetsblog USA.
